Jamie Lee Curtis Says Shooting One Halloween Scene Was One Of The Most ‘Shifting Moments’ Of Her Career

Jamie Lee Curtis’ tenure in Hollywood has been nothing in need of epic. After getting her begin in what would change into one of the revered horror movies of all time, she’s constructed a long-lasting legacy as a number one lady throughout a long time and genres. But it surely was her return to the Halloween franchise in 2018 that ended up giving her one of the emotional moments of her profession.
In 1978, a then-unknown Jamie Lee Curtis appeared as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s low price range horror film, Halloween. The movie grew to become a sensation, and Jamie Lee Curtis grew to become a star because of her harrowing portrayal of the frightened, but resilient, survivor of Michael Myers’ murderous rampage. Forty years later, she returned to the franchise and reclaimed her well-earned title of Scream Queen.
This weekend, Blumhouse hosted a #HalloweenAtHome fandom rewatch of the massively profitable Halloween reboot on Twitter, and Jamie Lee Curtis participated, sharing behind the scenes intel concerning the manufacturing. In the course of the live-tweeting session, Jamie Lee Curtis opened on Twitter up about filming one among Laurie’s greatest scenes and informed followers what a particular second it was for her:
The total crew lined up after I was going to shoot my half within the truck. All of them wore nametags that stated “we’re Laurie Strode.” They stood in silent solidarity with me and it was one of the shifting moments of my total artistic life.
Andi Matichak, who performed Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson, shared a photograph of the nametags and revealed that the scene was truly filmed on the night time they wrapped manufacturing, which should have made the second all of the extra particular:
It’s straightforward to know why that might have been such an enormous second for Jamie Lee Curtis. Previous to 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in two morefilms for the collection — Halloween II, during which Laurie famously learns that she is Michael Myers’ sister, and Halloween H20, during which an grownup Laurie has to face her brother but once more so as to defend her son. 2018’s Halloween ignored many of the sequels and noticed Laurie Strode grown up, however remoted and nonetheless coping with the trauma she endured as a teen. The entire movie is about dealing with her fears and defending her household — and whereas it’s nonetheless clearly traumatic for Laurie, it additionally empowers her, and reminds her that she is a survivor.
From the entire tweets from solid and crew throughout #HalloweenAtHome, it appears like the entire expertise of constructing the film was fairly particular. However this scene particularly might have felt like a full circle second for the Oscar-winning actress on a private stage. She went from starting her profession as an unknown to with the ability to honor the character that has meant a lot to her and so many others. Right here’s hoping Laurie and Jamie Lee Curtis each see some extra unbelievable moments when Halloween Kills (hopefully) hits theaters on October 16, 2020.
