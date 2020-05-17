Jamie Lee Curtis Says Shooting One Halloween Scene Was One Of The Most ‘Shifting Moments’ Of Her Career

It’s straightforward to know why that might have been such an enormous second for Jamie Lee Curtis. Previous to 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in two morefilms for the collection — Halloween II, during which Laurie famously learns that she is Michael Myers’ sister, and Halloween H20, during which an grownup Laurie has to face her brother but once more so as to defend her son. 2018’s Halloween ignored many of the sequels and noticed Laurie Strode grown up, however remoted and nonetheless coping with the trauma she endured as a teen. The entire movie is about dealing with her fears and defending her household — and whereas it’s nonetheless clearly traumatic for Laurie, it additionally empowers her, and reminds her that she is a survivor.