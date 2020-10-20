Jamie Lynn Spears Reimagines ‘Zoey 101’ Theme Song

Jamie Lynn Spears introduced her single, “Comply with Me (Zoey 101)” will debut Oct. 22, with a worldwide livestream occasion entitled “See It First: The Comply with Me (Zoey 101) Expertise” premiering Oct. 25.

The brand new single, accessible by way of Republic Data and produced by file producer and DJ Chantel Jeffries, reimagines the unique “Zoey 101” theme music, which was co-written by Britney Spears, her older sister. The enduring 2000s present “Zoey 101” starred Jamie Lynn as Zoey Brooks, as she and her brother Dustin navigate Pacific Coast Academy, a non-public boarding faculty that’s enrolling women for the primary time.

The livestream popular culture occasion will characteristic Jamie Lynn reuniting with the unique forged of the Primetime Emmy-nominated Nickelodeon present, in addition to Jeffries, dancer JoJo Siwa, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, and extra.

In anticipation of the one’s launch, Jamie Lynn spoke with Nylon journal concerning the music. The observe’s launch follows the announcement of a “Zoey 101” reboot, for which manufacturing is delayed as a consequence of coronavirus restrictions, and a current forged reunion for an “All That” sketch.

“Clearly we need to meet her as an grownup now, and I do assume it must be a present for younger adults,” she instructed Nylon. “We need to do it justice for the followers that have been 10 and 12 when it first aired, whereas additionally bringing within the new era of followers. Discovering that stability will probably be actually necessary as a result of we need to join with the place individuals are at the moment … ‘What’s that story? What’s one of the simplest ways to satisfy Zoey at the moment?’ We don’t need to simply do it to do it. We wish it to be good.”

Spears’ upcoming tasks additionally embrace showing within the second season of Netflix’s “Candy Magnolias.”

Watch the teaser trailer for the livestream occasion beneath.

http://FollowMe.lnk.to/Trailer