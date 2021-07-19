Jamie Lynn Spears Writes About ‘peace’ After Britney Hits Circle of relatives

Did Jamie Lynn Spears simply react to her large sister Britney calling her out?

Jamie Lynn, 30, posted a imprecise message on “peace”, together with some horny replicate selfies simply hours after Britney posted a sizzling social media message geared toward Jamie Lynn, their father and the pop famous person’s critics.



“Might the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirits✌🏻❤️,” Jamie Lynn wrote in her publish on Sunday — whilst she eloquently muted the feedback.

Britney, 39, shared a long, blasphemous Instagram publish on Saturday amid her fight to finish the long-term conservatorship conservator who has mastered nearly each side of her lifestyles for over ten years.

Of a loss of energy over her personal performances, Britney wrote: “For the ones of you who make a choice to criticize my dance movies [on social media] … glance, I’m no longer going to accomplish on degree with my father anytime quickly [Jamie Spears] handle what I put on, say, do or suppose!!!! I’ve executed that for the previous 13 years.”

Pointing the finger at Jamie Lynn, she added, “I don’t like that my sister confirmed up at an awards display and carried out MY SONGS for remixes!!!!!”

Britney’s final message got here an afternoon after she shared a imprecise publish geared toward other people posting “righteously” in reinforce of her amid her brutal criminal combat.

Some enthusiasts straight away assumed the publish was once no less than partially about Jamie Lynn – who was once criticized for no longer doing so publicly status up for Britney till after the celebrity testified in overdue June.

Britney and Jamie Lynn are pictured in combination in 2003. WireImage

“There’s not anything worse than when the folks closest to you who by no means confirmed up for you, posting issues comparable in your scenario, no matter they could also be, and talking righteously for reinforce…there’s not anything worse than that!!!!,” Britney wrote.