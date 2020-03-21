Jamie Oliver to front Coronavirus cooking show for Channel 4

Is it a chicken? Is it a airplane? No, it’s Jamie Oliver with some easy-to-follow recipes.

Beginning at teatime (5:30pm) on Monday 23rd March, the superstar chef shall be internet hosting Channel 4’s Jamie: Hold Cooking and Carry On, a weekday half-hour show serving up cooking suggestions and hacks in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 4 says viewers of Jamie: Hold Cooking and Carry On can anticipate recipes drawn totally from the store-cupboard and the freezer that aren’t solely nutritious, however scrumptious.

And for these feeling a bit extra bold, Jamie will even be displaying viewers simply how straightforward it’s to make easy bread dough and pasta from scratch with what they have already got to hand.

“Cooking nutritious meals for your self and your family members has by no means been extra necessary,” Oliver stated in an announcement. “This show shall be filled with straightforward and scrumptious recipes that the entire household can get pleasure from, plus a great deal of suggestions, tips and hacks for easy swaps and methods you can also make the recipes work with what you’ve bought.

“Let’s huge up these retailer cabinet and freezer faves and hero recipes you’ll be able to take numerous methods.”

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Codecs and Options at Channel 4, added: “Who higher than Jamie to assist us all navigate the day to day problem of consuming effectively and feeding our households? Sharing his phenomenal abilities, he’ll assist to encourage and consolation the nation, as he teaches us how to benefit from what we now have. “

“We intend the show to be uplifting and really, very helpful.”

Jamie: Hold Cooking and Carry On will run for 5 episodes, beginning on Monday 23rd March, 5:30pm on Channel 4.