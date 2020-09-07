Jamie Talks About Park Jin Young’s Reaction To Her New Music, Her Experience On “Good Woman,” And More

Following her latest comeback, Jamie (previously often called Park Jimin) sat down for an interview with Star Information!

After parting methods with JYP Leisure final 12 months, Jamie made her first comeback beneath her new company Warner Music Korea on September 3.

Concerning her new music “Numbers,” Jamie defined, “Though it’s actually spectacular to obtain good outcomes or an incredible rating after working very laborious, there are a number of issues that make you cease there. For instance, there are such a lot of numbers like grades, views, rankings, and follower counts that may make you are feeling like you’re shedding your individual individuality. I began engaged on this music with the thought that I wished to inform folks, ‘You’re somebody who can’t be outlined by numbers.’”

Though they’re not beneath the identical company, Jamie additionally revealed that she met up with JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Younger forward of her comeback. Recalling the phrases of help she obtained from him, she mentioned, “We talked about our private lives, after which I had him hearken to my music. He instructed me, ‘I feel that is the primary time I’ve seen you so calm and at peace. It’s so good to see.’ That’s why I feel I’ve been capable of really feel snug mentally whereas having fun with making music.”

Jamie additionally mentioned suggestions from the general public and her new strategy to creating music. She shared, “I at all times had a priority in my coronary heart the place I puzzled, ‘Does my music don’t have any attraction as a result of I haven’t discovered my very own distinctive shade but? Is the music I’m making solely relatable for me?’ As somebody who makes music, music must be comforting for me too. Nonetheless, everybody desires others to have the ability to relate to them. That’s why I feel it could be nice if this time, folks may relate to my story in ‘Numbers,’ and I may contact the hearts of others [through the song].”

She added, “I feel I’d be actually happy if I obtained responses like ‘She lastly discovered the music she desires to do’ and ‘She discovered her shade.’”

Earlier this summer time, Jamie participated in Mnet’s “Good Woman,” the place she was capable of collaborate with different feminine artists and compete in opposition to completely different groups. Jamie described this system as “a chance to rediscover the attraction of being on stage.”

She continued, “There are additionally lots of people who’re nonetheless unfamiliar with me, however I hope that continues. I truly don’t thoughts reactions like ‘Who’s she?’ and ‘She appears like Park Jimin.’ I gained’t be grasping and am working laborious in order that many individuals can view me in a optimistic mild.”

When requested about her resolution to signal with Warner Music Korea, Jamie defined, “I used to be extraordinarily impressed once they instructed me that I wasn’t alone.” The interviewer talked about that in comparison with different companies, Warner Music Korea may give her a bonus in venturing into the worldwide market, and she or he wittily commented, “Warner Music Korea, are you listening?”

Jamie added, “I do need to enterprise abroad, and signing with my company may present a shortcut. Nonetheless, I don’t need to do it like that. I need to proceed constructing my abilities in order that alternatives to enterprise abroad come up naturally. I additionally suppose that changing into an artist worthy of that comes first. If I maintain doing my very own music, gained’t I perhaps sooner or later be capable to launch music along with my love Cardi B?”

Take a look at the music video for Jamie’s new single “Numbers” (that includes Changmo) right here!

