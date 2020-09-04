Jamie Talks About The Artist She Wants To Develop into, Finding Her Own Voice, And More

Jamie lately made a comeback for the primary time since shifting businesses!

In an interview with OSEN, Jamie talked about her profession to date, discovering her personal voice, her public picture, and extra.

“I don’t suppose that somebody turns into a tremendous individual simply because they’ve the title of ‘singer,’” she mentioned. “I feel that it’s important to continue learning. Each time I put out an album, I study one thing new, however I haven’t been but in a position to fulfill myself.”

One of many issues she named as an impediment had been feedback about her lack of individuality. “I wish to hear that I’ve a singular enchantment as a musician and as an individual,” she mentioned. “‘Enchantment’ is one thing that’s distinctive to every individual, so if I’ve enchantment, it implies that I’ve discovered one thing that’s uniquely ‘Jamie.’ I wish to be like a chameleon. I’d prefer to be an artist that may pull off any shade in anyplace. If I sum it up in a sentence, I wish to remembered as an interesting and trustworthy artist.”

She added, “I feel that my potential to match any track I sing is certainly one of my strengths. I used to be negatively affected by feedback that mentioned, ‘There’s nothing particular,’ ‘There’s nothing particular person,’ ‘I don’t consider Jamie after I hearken to it,’ however now that I pay attention again, the issues that I’ve tried to disclaim all this time are a part of my actual voice. Now I feel that I can specific any emotion no matter whether or not it’s a tragic or upbeat track.”

Jamie participated not solely within the writing and manufacturing of her new single, “Numbers,” but additionally within the manufacturing and styling of her music video. She mentioned, “I get inspiration from no matter I’m feeling, experiencing, or listening to. I feel that it’s slightly onerous for me to think about unfamiliar issues. The issues that I expertise are a part of my story, so I attempt to notice them down. If there’s a track that matches, then I write it down.”

Take a look at the music video for “Numbers” (that includes Changmo) right here!

Supply (1) (2)