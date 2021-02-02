Jamie Tarses Remembered by Industry Execs as a Pioneer, ‘Really Gifted’

Jamie Tarses, the TV govt and producer who was the primary girl to go a Massive Three community leisure division, was remembered Monday by former colleagues and tv executives as a gifted, whip-smart “drive of nature” who cast a path for others in a male-dominated business.

Tarses died Monday on the age of 56. Her passing shocked the business as she got here up the ranks and remained a revered determine among the many technology of business executives who got here up within the Nineties.

Tarses is credited with serving to to pave the best way for different ladies on the prime of TV. Walt Disney Tv chairman Dana Walden and twentieth Tv president Karey Burke each hailed Tarses as a mentor. Tarses “shattered stereotypes and concepts about what a feminine govt may obtain, and paved the best way for others, at a price to herself,” stated Burke.

She leaves a robust legacy of recognizing expertise starting from the creators of “Buddies” to backing Aaron’s Sorkin’s first TV effort at ABC.

“Jamie’s inventive genius sparked culture-defining reveals which have spanned many years,” stated Walden. “She gave an early voice to a few of the business’s most prolific storytellers, and boldly led ABC at a time when the business noticed only a few ladies in management roles. She can be remembered as a mentor and function mannequin for a lot of, myself included, and an inspiration to all the inventive neighborhood for generations to return.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke referred to as Tarses a “titan within the media business” who pioneered feminine management.

“I knew we had been in for a deal with if Jamie needed to share a inventive ardour,” stated Salke. “She was by no means the producer to sit down by the aspect however, quite, felt utterly linked to the author and the inventive in each manner. It was an honor for us at Amazon Studios to companion along with her on ‘The Wilds’ and her ardour and brilliance had been felt all through the collection. We’ll all miss her dearly and our hearts exit to her family and friends.”

Describing her as “whip-smart” with a humorousness, former ABC publicity chief Kevin Brockman stated Tarses, who led the community from 1996 to 1999, had a nice inventive sense. Having introduced hits like “Buddies” and “Mad About You” to fruition at NBC, Tarses oversaw Aaron Sorkin’s “Sports activities Night time,” David E. Kelley’s “The Follow,” “Dharma & Greg” and “Two Guys, a Woman and a Pizza Place” at ABC.

“I assumed her capability to take a look at one thing and to see its underlying potential was actually sort of astonishing,” stated Brockman. “And it made you proud to be there.”

However as the primary girl to guide a community leisure division, Tarses was saddled with a nice deal of scrutiny, and besieged by stories of inner friction on the community.

“She did a good job — I feel she had a lot of issues stacked towards her, as a result of she was a girl on the time,” stated Brockman. “There hadn’t been a lot of them. Lots of people had been gunning for her to fail, which was unlucky.”

Brockman stored in contact with Tarses over the many years, going out to lunch a couple occasions a yr and sometimes working into her on the native farmers market, the place Tarses’ husband ran a stand. “The world’s a little bit darker, sadder as we speak,” he stated.

Calling Tarses a “drive of nature,” NBCU leisure networks head of program planning technique Jeff Bader recollects changing into head of scheduling at ABC on the identical time that Tarses rose to the highest of the Disney-owned community. “She had an uphill battle from the get-go. Not solely did she are available in as the primary feminine community president, she did so at a very younger age. However she didn’t let any of that cease her. She had impeccable inventive style and a tremendous confidence that commanded your consideration when she walked into a room.”

Remembrances poured in from all corners of Hollywood on Monday.

“I used to be extremely lucky to work for — and study from — Jamie Tarses,” stated FX chairman John Landgraf. “Particularly, I doubt I’d have been concerned in so many profitable comedy collection throughout the span of my profession with out the good thing about her mentorship. I’ll at all times bear in mind Jamie as a magnificent inventive govt—a uniquely gifted girl whose success at such a younger age was really well-deserved.”

Different business execs who spoke with Selection bear in mind Tarses as an insightful producer who was obsessed with making tv and proficient at nurturing creatives.

After stepping down from her submit at ABC in 1999, Tarses’ prolific producing profession included “My Boys,” “Marry Me,” and Amazon Studios’ “The Wilds.”

Among the many many collection she produced, ABC comedy “Glad Endings” was a present that Tarses was significantly obsessed with and happy with, stated WME veteran Rick Rosen.

“Jamie was really gifted. She was as gifted an govt and producer with materials as anybody I’ve labored with,” Rosen stated. “She had this capability to actually attain writers… and made them really feel protected, and might be extremely constructive even after they had been onerous conversations.”

Epix president Michael Wright labored with Tarses on three collection, together with “Franklin & Bash,” whereas he was head of programming for TBS and TNT. He recalled her “extraordinary ability and energy” as a producer.

“She was one of many best individuals I’ve ever labored with: good, enjoyable, humorous, powerful however truthful, and a gifted instructor,” he stated. “She was beneficiant along with her data, and taught me as a lot or extra about this enterprise than anybody. I’ll miss her knowledge, humor, and friendship. She was a particular particular person, and I’m heartbroken over her passing.”

Past her inventive style or presence, stated NBCU’s Bader, he’ll bear in mind Tarses’ love of TV.

“Her enthusiasm for all issues TV was contagious and it’s this enthusiasm and spirit that can perpetually come to thoughts each time I take into consideration her,” he stated.