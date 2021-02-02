Jamie Tarses, Veteran TV Exec, Dies at 56

Jamie Tarses, some of the dynamic tv executives of her period who helped construct NBC’s Should-See TV lineup and went on to turn out to be the primary lady to guide a Large Three community programming division, died Monday following issues from a cardiac occasion final fall, in accordance with Tarses’ household. She was 56.

Tarses was born into the trade because the daughter of famed comedy writer-producer Jay Tarses, greatest generally known as the creator of “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd” and “Buffalo Invoice.” As a community government, she made an enormous splash at NBC within the early Nineteen Nineties, growing “Pals” and “Mad About You.” She made headlines when she moved over to ABC Leisure as president throughout a turbulent period for the community and then-new mum or dad firm, Disney.

By age 32, Tarses was the primary lady to go a community leisure division — and one of many youngest execs ever to guide a Large Three — in her function as ABC Leisure president from 1996 to 1999. Throughout her tenure, she oversaw standard collection together with Aaron Sorkin’s “Sports activities Evening,” David E. Kelley’s “The Apply,” “Dharma & Greg” and “Two Guys, a Lady and a Pizza Place.”

Born Sara James Tarses in Pittsburgh in 1964, the Williams School graduate began her profession in leisure in 1985 as an assistant at “Saturday Evening Dwell,” earlier than changing into a casting director at Lorimar and finally becoming a member of NBC in 1987 after being employed by then-NBC Leisure president Brandon Tartikoff. Tarses was integral to the event of among the community’s most well-known hits. Her star rose accordingly.

“Inside a couple of hours of assembly her, I felt like I’d recognized her for years,” stated longtime pal and collaborator Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg in an announcement shared by Tarses’ household. “Jamie was at all times there whenever you wanted her and valued her friendships greater than anybody I do know. She was good, fast, curious, and skim all the pieces she might. Her thoughts labored at an unimaginable tempo and she or he cherished to problem it. There wasn’t a puzzle, thriller, or riddle she couldn’t clear up, which made her a superb editor, storyteller, and producer. She cherished bringing individuals collectively and so they cherished being round her. Unbelievably loyal and a champion of creativity, she cherished to chuckle and made everybody really feel like they had been the funniest particular person within the room.”

Throughout her time at ABC, the Wall Avenue Journal wrote: “At a time when the entire large networks had been dropping younger viewers, Ms. Tarses appeared to talk the language of that coveted viewers. She had what is understood in TV programming parlance as ‘style,’ or the power to acknowledge scorching concepts, writers and stars.” However her high-profile place and standing as a feminine government trailblazer additionally meant she was subjected to a substantial amount of scrutiny, and protection that will certainly have a a lot totally different tone right now than it did in 1996 and 1997.

After a rocky three years at the highest, Tarses stepped down from the place following the merger of Disney’s manufacturing group into ABC’s primetime leisure division, which led to experiences of a strained skilled relationship with Lloyd Braun, then-co-chairman of ABC Leisure Tv Group alongside Stu Bloomberg.

“Jamie was a trailblazer within the truest sense of the phrase. She shattered stereotypes and concepts about what a feminine government might obtain, and paved the best way for others, at a value to herself. She was a mentor and pal, and many people owe a lot to her,” stated twentieth Tv president Karey Burke in an announcement. “As an government and producer, she was a champion for storytellers, having been raised by one of many all-time greats. Her expertise and contribution to our group will likely be solely missed.”

Submit-ABC, Tarses went on to have a prolific producing profession, producing “My Boys,” “Comfortable Endings” and “Marry Me,” amongst different collection. Most not too long ago, she produced Amazon’s “The Wilds” and Disney Plus’ “The Mysterious Benedict Society, the latter of which premieres this yr.

She is survived by her companion Paddy Aubrey and their two kids, Wyatt and Sloane, in addition to her mother and father, Rachel and Jay, siblings Mallory and Matt, sister-in-law Katie Tarses, three nieces and a nephew.

“For all her expertise and success in leisure, the factor Jamie was proudest of and most consumed by had been her two youngsters,” stated her brother Matt Tarses, a author with whom she continuously collaborated. “She was by no means happier than when she was with Wyatt and Sloane.”

Tarses spent years volunteering at Cedars Sinai Medical Heart and was concerned in charitable organizations together with Step Up, Save the Kids and Younger Storytellers. Her household is asking that donations be made to Younger Storytellers.

“Jamie had such a real love for films, tv, theater, books and concepts that each transcended her work and completely impressed it,” stated shut pal and collaborator Betsy Thomas. “She was the last word fan.”