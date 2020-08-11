Jamie’s dark secret discovered by Nate in Emmerdale?

There are lots of secrets and techniques being stored in Emmerdale for the time being and Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has hid greater than his justifiable share of late. Nevertheless it’s his hitting of Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb) that has him anxious and another person is about to seek out out.

With Andrea (Anna Nightingale) utilizing her data of the accident to blackmail him and Kim (Claire King), Jamie felt he wanted to admit all to Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), hoping that she would supply him with the consolation he wants.

Belle although was too shocked to supply sympathy and has discovered herself questioning whether or not she ought to flip her lover into the police for his crime.

Subsequent week, the ITV cleaning soap will present Jamie confiding in Kim over the cellphone about every thing that has been taking place. However whereas he speaking, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) turns as much as plead his case for why he ought to maintain his job.

Nate has certainly heard greater than he ought to and he later quizzes Belle, who has determined to stay with Jamie, in regards to the dialog, involved as to what he might have stumbled upon. Belle tries to dodge the query however does finally inform him that she is aware of who hit Moira.

With Nate connecting the dots, Jamie quickly makes use of the one benefit he has at his disposal – Nate’s job. Providing him the place again if he guarantees to remain tight-lipped about what he has came upon, Jamie hopes that this might be sufficient to maintain him out of jail. However will Nate comply with the phrases?

However even when Nate does, it doesn’t look like will probably be lengthy earlier than Jamie’s involvement in Moira’s accident turns into widespread data. And with a livid Cain (Jeff Hordley) decided to seek out out who was accountable, how will he react when he learns that it was Jamie all alongside? And can Andrea find yourself being the one to inform him?

It seems as if one other long-running Emmerdale story can also nearing its conclusion as DI Malone (Mark Womack) seems in deep bother when a feud with Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley) will get out of hand. Forcing heroin on her, it seems like Daybreak’s days are numbered till somebody steps in to avoid wasting the day – and probably finish Malone’s life for good.

