JamJam Adorably Chooses Between Her Dad Moon Hee Jun And Gary’s Son Hao On “The Return Of Superman”

JamJam (whose actual identify is Moon Hee Yul) took her dad without warning on the most recent episode of “The Return of Superman”!

On the June 28 broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” Gary and his son Hao visited JamJam and her dad Moon Hee Jun. After taking part in at her home and consuming lunch, they went to play exterior.

Whereas the 2 had been exterior, they each recorded audio messages into little stuffed animals. When Hao requested that they commerce dolls and hear to 1 one other’s messages, JamJam refused, claiming hers had a secret.

Her dad backed her up, explaining, “There actually is a secret. JamJam recorded her true emotions onto this doll like a diary.”

It turned out that in her recording, JamJam had adorably stated, “I really like you. Don’t run away. Coronary heart!” Shocked at his daughter’s cute confession, Moon Hee Jun requested her, “Do you like Hao?” She instantly answered sure, even selecting his face as the explanation.

After JamJam confessed that she beloved Hao as a lot as her father, he hilariously requested, “Who do you want higher, Hao or Dad?” With out a second thought, JamJam replied, “Hao,” stunning her dad.

He later defined to her, “JamJam, Dad’s coronary heart isn’t ready to listen to you say stuff like that.” She hilariously responded, “I’m ready,” adorably including, “It is a secret from Hao.”

