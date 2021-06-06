Jammu: 8 thousand bunkers constructed, commonplace other people will keep below the bottom if there’s a menace

Jammu: In Jammu, the paintings of creating about 8,000 underground bunkers for the security of the folk dwelling within the spaces across the Line of Keep an eye on (LOC) and the Global Border has been finished. Other folks will are living in those bunkers. The Middle had authorized the development of 14,460 unmarried and group bunkers for the folk of villages alongside the Global Border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba and the villages close to the Global Border in Poonch and Rajouri. Later, 4,000 extra bunkers had been authorized to give protection to the at-risk inhabitants. Additionally Learn – Indian Military GD Recruitment 2021: tenth go can get task in Indian Military with out exam, utility begins from the next day to come, gets just right wage

"A complete of 7923 bunkers, together with 6964 unmarried and 959 group bunkers, were built in Jammu department up to now," an professional spokesman stated. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer reviewed the development of bunker development in a gathering right here.

There was no main incident of ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir for the final 3 months after the brand new settlement between India and Pakistan for peace at the border in February this 12 months. The spokesman stated that works on 9905 extra bunkers are in development and those are in more than a few levels of development. The Deputy Commissioner stated that 1592 bunkers were inbuilt Samba, 1228 in Jammu, 1521 in Kathua, 2656 in Rajouri and 926 in Poonch.