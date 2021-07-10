Jammu and Kashmir: 11 govt workers sacked for operating with terrorist organizations, two sons of Syed Salahuddin additionally incorporated

Jammu and Kashmir The Jammu and Kashmir govt has sacked 11 of its workers for allegedly operating as buddies of terrorist organisations. Those come with two policemen. Officers gave this knowledge on Saturday. Of those 11 workers, 4 are from Anantnag, 3 from Budgam and one every from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. He has been pushed aside beneath Article 311 of the Indian Charter. No inquiry takes position beneath this text.Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in come across in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, seek operation underway

Officers stated that of the 11 sacked workers, 4 have been operating within the schooling division, two within the Jammu and Kashmir Police and one every in agriculture, talent construction, energy, well being departments and SKIMS (Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Clinical Sciences). Two lecturers from Anantnag district were discovered occupied with anti-national actions together with supporting and propagating the ideology of Jamaat-Islami (JEI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM). Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir Stumble upon: Stumble upon underway between safety forces and terrorists in Kulgam

Two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police are accused of supporting terrorism from throughout the police division and in addition offering inner knowledge and assist to terrorists. “11 workers of Jammu and Kashmir, together with two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin, have been pushed aside from provider for operating for terrorist teams,” the professional stated. Additionally Learn – J&Okay: Safety forces were given luck in come across, 4 terrorists killed, seek operation continues