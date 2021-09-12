Jammu and Kashmir: 4 lifeless, one lacking because of cloudburst in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Information: 4 participants of a circle of relatives had been killed in a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Those come with 3 minors. Officers gave this data on Sunday. He mentioned {that a} cloudburst incident came about on Saturday night time within the prime altitude space of ​​Dangiwacha in Sopore space of ​​Baramulla district. The folks killed on this belonged to the nomadic group.Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Military and Police began seek operation through laying siege in Rajouri district

On getting details about the incident, police and State Crisis Reaction Pressure (SDRF) groups reached the spot and recovered 4 our bodies. The deceased were known as Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaz Begum (30), Nazia Akhtar (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5).

They all had been citizens of Kalsian Nowshera in Rajouri, Jammu. Every other member of the circle of relatives, Mohammad Bashir Khari (80), remains to be lacking, they're being searched, he mentioned.

