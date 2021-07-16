Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Suspected Drones Noticed At Other Places In Samba And Jammu | LatestLY

Samba/Jammu, July 16: An afternoon after a drone used to be noticed in Jammu within the intervening night time of Wednesday and Thursday, 4 suspected drones have been noticed at other places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba and Jammu.

Additional main points are awaited.

This comes days after terrorists used armed drones to assault the Air Drive Station (AIF) in Jammu.

Over the previous few weeks, drone task has been noticed in a couple of different portions of the union territory. Drone Ban: Kathua Management Restricts Garage, Sale, Ownership, Use, and Delivery of Drones or Any Flying Items.

Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans at the garage, sale, ownership, use and shipping of drones and different an identical unmanned Aerial Cars (UAVs).

The Air Drive Station sustained minor injury within the assault that came about remaining month. It’s being probed by means of the Nationwide Investigative Company.

