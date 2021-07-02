Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed, one jawan martyred in come across in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had been killed and an Military jawan was once martyred in an come across between safety forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. police gave this knowledge. Additionally Learn – Pulwama Come across UPDATE: 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in come across, one soldier martyred

A police legitimate stated that once you have details about the presence of terrorists, safety forces began a cordon and seek operation in Hajin village of Rajpura in Pulwama district. He stated the operation became an come across after the terrorists opened fireplace at the safety forces. The safety forces additionally gave a befitting respond to the firing.

Within the preliminary firing, a jawan was once injured, who died all the way through remedy on the health center, the legitimate stated. They despatched further forces to the spot and 5 terrorists had been killed within the come across.

Kashmir's Inspector Common of Police Vijay Kumar stated that the slain terrorists had been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and one in every of them was once Nishaj Lone alias Tibet, the district commander of the organisation. He stated probably the most slain terrorists was once a Pakistani however his identification is but to be ascertained.

