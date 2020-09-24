Jammu and Kashmir: Advocate Babar Qadri killed, terrorists shot dead

new Delhi: Advocate Babar Qadri has been shot dead in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Babar Qadri has been shot by terrorists. Babar Qadri died on the spot after being shot. The terrorists who shot Babar Qadri, it is not known yet. Also Read – CRPF jawan shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir, snatch weapons after martyrdom

The incident is from Hawal area of ​​Srinagar. Babar Qadri was killed here. Why Babur Qadri was killed by the terrorists, it is not yet known. Babar Qadri's house has reached the security force, while the security forces have reached the area where the bullet was shot.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from the residence of advocate Baber Qadri who has been shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Hawal area of ​​Srinagar. https://t.co/I5muH572iB pic.twitter.com/UI0WUL66JQ

This is not the first time that a certain and well-known person has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists have also shot many local leaders, sarpanches. Many BJP leaders have also been killed. A sarpanch associated with the Congress has also been murdered for murder. Along with this, many common people were also targeted. More details are yet to come in the Babri Qadri case.