Jammu and Kashmir: An attempt to infiltrate the Machil sector adjacent to the LoC fails, three soldiers martyred; Three terrorists killed

Srinagar: The army has killed three terrorists, thwarting an attempt to infiltrate the Machil sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Army sources gave this information However, a captain and two army personnel have also been martyred in this operation.

Defense sources said that the army patrol stopped the terrorists trying to infiltrate, after which the encounter started.

Earlier, Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "Around one o'clock on the intervening night of November 7-8, the patrolling team near Machil sector (in North Kashmir's Kupwara district) saw some unknown people doing suspicious activities." Kalia said that a terrorist was killed in the shootout.

However, along with the BSF, the army also continued operations in which later two more terrorists were killed. The army also lost three of its soldiers in this operation. The officer said that one AK rifle and two bags have been recovered from the site of the encounter. The search operation is on.