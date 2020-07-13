Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

Srinagar: An encounter started between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning. After getting the intelligence of the presence of the terrorists, the security forces started a siege in the early hours of siege in Srigufwara area of ​​Anantnag district, an police officer said. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir Latest News: Three terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla, Kashmir

He said that the terrorists hiding there opened fire on the security forces at around 6.40 am. Its forces also gave a befitting reply. The police officer said that there was no news of any casualties. Also Read – Indian army orders 72 thousand American rifles, gun is unique

According to the information, when the police and security forces got the input of the terrorists in the area, the search operation was started but during this time the terrorists started firing on the soldiers. After this, the security forces surrounded the whole area and gave a tough response to the terrorists. Also Read – Jammu & Kashmir Latest Update: Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla, Kashmir, troops surrounded three terrorists

Let me tell you that yesterday i.e. on Sunday, there was an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of ​​Kashmir. In this, Indian security forces had killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals. These Pakistani citizens were involved in the recent attack on security forces.

There has been an increase in incursion incidents in the Valley for the last few days, but it is good that Indian soldiers have infiltrated and killed all terrorists who are terror and terror.

Recently a few days ago, it was said by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that thousands of terrorists from Pakistan are planning to infiltrate into India at this time.