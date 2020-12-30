Jammu and Kashmir: Arms recovered with LOC, terrorists were in the hunt for attack on religious places

Jammu: The Army and the Indian Police recovered the weapons, cartridges and explosives from a militant hideout at Dabbi village near the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were seeking to target religious places. Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral told that two pistols, 70 cartridges and two grenades kept hidden in bushes near LOC in Dabbi village of Balakot sector of Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir police. Recovered. Also Read – ‘National hero’ damaged the tomb of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Army said- We are disappointed to see the condition of the tomb

The SSP said that the operation was carried out on the basis of the revelations made after the arrest of three accomplices of terrorists associated with Pakistan. He said that during the interrogation after the arrest of Yasin Khan, an associate of terrorists, he gave some important information. Subsequently, a campaign was conducted at Dabbi under Mendhar's Subdivisional Police Authority (SDPO) Zaheer Jafri and the weapons hidden in bags were recovered.

The arms and ammunition were kept hidden there by militant handlers from Pakistan and recovered after the disclosure by three militant associates arrested on Sunday, says SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral.

“Two pistols, 70 bullets and two grenades were recovered and the operation is on,” Angral said, adding that the militant organizations were looking to target religious places in Poonch but the Army and the police had their intentions Thwarted