Jammu and Kashmir: Army begins investigation into the encounter of three ‘terrorists’ in Shopian

Srinagar: The Army has started its investigation and recorded statements in connection with the encounter that took place last month in Shopian area of ​​South Kashmir. The families of Rajouri area of ​​Jammu region complained to the Jammu and Kashmir Police that their family members were missing from the same area after which this investigation has started.

In Srinagar, Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia issued a statement saying that the High Level Court of Inquiry of Operation Aamashipora is continuing in Shopian. He said, "The statements of key witnesses are being recorded and progress is being closely monitored. Additional civilian witnesses are being asked to testify before the Court of Inquiry. "

The spokesman said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has collected DNA samples from Rajouri and they are being sent to match the samples of the terrorists killed on 18 July. Colonel Kalia said that the army is committed to execute all anti-terrorism operations with morality.

He said, “The cases in which suspicions are raised are investigated according to law under due process. As the investigation in the case continues, detailed details will be shared so that the legal process is not interrupted. “Relatives of three youths of Dhar Sakri in Kotranka village in Rajouri area of ​​Poonch district lodged a missing missing report at the local police station. On 17 July, after being unable to contact the relatives, he wrote the report.

