Jammu and Kashmir: Army has recovered extremely sophisticated weapons in Uri, these things are written on them

new Delhi: Constant action is being taken by security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Security personnel today recovered the M16 rifle, several pistols. These weapons are extremely sophisticated. Several cartages have also been recovered. These weapons have been recovered by security personnel during the search operation. Earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, a cache of arms was also recovered.

There is a special mini pistol on the M16 rifle. Winchester is written on it. Along with this, CAL 30 bore auto special mini pistol is written. There are also rifles on which Shaheen is written. Along with this, the special optimized CAL 30 bore is also written. Where these modern weapons are made, it is being ascertained.

Arms and ammunition recovered in Uri area of ​​Baramulla include M16 rifles and pistols. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/W2m3GTXxZO
– ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Let me tell you that a day before, there was an attack on security personnel in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Grenades were thrown at the security personnel. Two security personnel were injured when the grenade was thrown. However, too much was saved from getting hit. In Jammu and Kashmir, militants are constantly being confronted by security personnel. Many terrorists have been killed in the recent past.