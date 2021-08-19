Jammu and Kashmir: Birthday celebration employee shot lifeless in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Apni Birthday celebration chief shot lifeless in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam Terrorists shot lifeless a birthday party employee in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. Police resources stated that his birthday party employee Ghulam Hasan Lone was once shot lifeless in Devsar house of ​​Kulgam. A supply stated, “The terrorists opened fireplace on them from shut vary. He was once taken to the health facility for remedy, the place he succumbed to his accidents.” The supply additional added, “Seek operation has been began to track the attackers.”Additionally Learn – First captured Kabul, now Taliban combatants have been noticed having amusing within the kids’s park, watch the viral video

Previous within the day, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Military was once martyred in a fierce stumble upon with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Thursday and all over this a terrorist was once additionally killed. Additionally Learn – United International locations emergency assembly at the factor of Afghanistan, the Secretary-Basic made this particular attraction to the arena

A police legit stated that the protection forces introduced a seek operation after receiving details about the presence of terrorists in Thanamandi house. He stated that all over the operation the terrorists fired at the safety forces, and then the forces additionally retaliated and the stumble upon began. Additionally Learn – BJP chief stated – other people of Afghanistan and Hindustani brothers have lived like this, the bloodshed stopped there

(Enter IANS)