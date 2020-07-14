Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief gets corona, Jitendra Singh and Ram Madhav quarantined themselves

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav went into seclusion on Tuesday. Both the leaders had recently visited the house of a late party leader and both have taken this step after the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief who was with them at the time was found to be infected with the Corona virus. BJP MP from Udhampur said that he himself Has gone on exile from Also Read – After Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Anupam Kher, Zoya Akhtar is also sealed, affixed poster

Singh tweeted, 'I am going to self-exile from four o'clock this evening as soon as I get the news of Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Shri Ravinder Raina going on a trip from Srinagar to Bandipura on July 12.

Last week, BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in Bandipura, North Kashmir, after which Singh went to his house. During this, Raina, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders were also present with him.

Madhav also tweeted, 'My colleague and Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravindra Raina has been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus today and I was with him in Srinagar 48 hours ago, so I will be going on my own for a few days. Am During my visits in the last two weeks, I got Kovid-19 examined four times, in which I was not confirmed to be infected. Nevertheless, I am taking precaution to ensure the safety of myself and others. '

Earlier, Raina told, “I have been confirmed to be infected with Corona virus. I went to Bandipuri area of ​​North Kashmir to attend the last rites of the BJP leader, his father and brother. I was there for the last five days. ”Raina led the Bari funeral in Bandipura on 11 July with party general secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul.

