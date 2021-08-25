Jammu And Kashmir: BSF Trooper On Go away Dies Of Stone Hit In Rajouri District | 📰 LatestLY

Jammu, Aug 25: A border safety pressure (BSF) trooper on depart, was once killed on Wednesday by way of a taking pictures stone in J&Okay’s Rajouri district.

Police stated a BSF trooper known as Nisar Hussain of Jarallan space in Rajouri district was once hit by way of a taking pictures stone whilst he was once chopping wooden in Dhoke space of Pir Panjal mountain vary.

Jammu and Kashmir: Extra Than 100 Militants Killed in Valley This 12 months So A ways, Say Police

“He was once shifted to executive health facility in Surankote the place docs stated he was once useless on arrival.

“The trooper was once posted with 92 battalion of the BSF and was once at the moment on depart at his house”, police stated.

(The above tale first seemed on thenewstrace on Aug 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, international, sports activities, leisure and way of life, go surfing to our site latestly.com).