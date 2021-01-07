Jammu and Kashmir cadre finishes civil services, merges merger with AGMUT by issuing notification

Jammu And Kashmir Civil Services News: The central government has abolished the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of civil services on Thursday. The government has merged the Jammu and Kashmir cadre with the ‘AGMUT’ (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. After this decision of the government, IAS, IPS and IFS officers of Jammu and Kashmir will now be part of the AGMUT cadre. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Stoning incidents reduced by 87.13 percent in 2020, DGP explains the reason

According to a notification signed by President Ramnath Kovind and issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, officers of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service of Jammu Kashmir cadre will now be part of the ‘AGMUT’ cadre. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir cadre officers were not appointed in other states. After this order of the government, now officers of Jammu and Kashmir can be appointed in another state as well. Also Read – Important contribution of railway projects in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir: Goyal

Necessary amendments can be made by the Central Government in the relevant cadre allocation rules. The move comes more than a year after the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories – Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. Also Read – Police major success in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir; four members of Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested including a former policeman

(input language)