Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a future apart from India: Omar Abdullah

new Delhi: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has said that he does not see any future of Jammu and Kashmir apart from India. He also said that he could ‘neither become an Indian with the view of the right-wing nationalist leaders’ nor’ a Kashmiri with an attitude of people who do not see any future of Kashmir as a part of India. ‘ Also Read – J&K Police’s Huge Success, Three Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Arrested

Abdullah said in his recent book ‘India Tomorrow: Conversation with the Next Generation of Political Leaders’ that it is best that you remain what you are. Let us tell you that on August 5 last year, Umar Abdullah was taken into custody after abolishing the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and dividing it into two union territories. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s Thanj- NEET, JEE Exam Students Wanted ‘Discussion on Examination, Prime Minister Discusses Toys’

Abdullah said that 232 days of detention had made him ‘irritable’ and ‘angry’, yet there was no change in his investigative approach to consider Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi appeals to teachers, says- benefit this policy to students

Abdullah said in an interview with the book’s authors Pradeep Chhibber and Harsh Shah, “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. My custody and the situation after August 5 also did not force me to change my mind. ” He said, “Because I have created this thinking keeping all kinds of things in mind. I do not believe that apart from India, Jammu and Kashmir can have a future. “

This book gives readers an opportunity to know the direction of contemporary politics of India through interviews of 20 most influential leaders of the next generation of the country. Abdullah said, “I have accepted the fact that I can never become an Indian with the views of right-wing nationalist leaders. But at the same time, I can never become a Kashmiri with the view of people who do not see any future of Kashmir as a part of India. So, the best thing is to be who you are. ‘

The former CM insisted that what India did to Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 cannot be justified in any way. Fifty-year-old Abdullah said that he felt that ‘very, very bad’ was done to Jammu and Kashmir and ‘every promise made to him was broken’.

Abdullah said, “It has become difficult for people like me to understand why I think that Jammu and Kashmir should remain part of India. Delhi did not leave us much to say on this issue. ‘

Abdullah said that it is very clear that he will not ask this government to change its stand to remove Article 370 and Article 35A or to make the newly formed Union Territory a full state again. He said, “Whatever Prime Minister Modi did, I will not ask him to reverse it.” It would be stupid. This is the most useless kind of politics because whatever I do, it will be an attempt to appease the voters. While I know that nothing is going to be gained from this. I believe the politics of appeasement is the worst. “

The National Conference has challenged in the Supreme Court the decision of the Center to abolish many provisions of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories.

Abdullah, referring to his eight-month detention, said that he initially thought it would be a week or two. He said that he still cannot understand why he and other mainstream leaders were treated in such a manner.

Abdullah said, “We live our lives to fight elections in Jammu and Kashmir and how ironic that this was given a reason to keep us in custody.” It was mentioned in a section in my custody order how I can come out and influence people to come out and vote in large numbers despite terrorist threats and boycott of elections. ” He said, “I never felt that this thing could be used against me.” Tomorrow, how do I convince people to get out and vote? What shall I tell them? “

Abdullah was taken into custody on August 5 last year, shortly after the Central Government announced the abolition of the provisions of Article 370. In February, Public Safety Act (PSA) was imposed on him and he was released on 24 March 2020. His father and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah were also charged with PSA and were released on March 13 after 221 days of detention. PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is still under house arrest.