Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election 2020 Update: Voting percentage reduced in morning, people from Pakistan cast their vote for the first time

Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election 2020 Update: Polling for the third phase of DDC elections is going on in Jammu and Kashmir today. Initially, the voting speed was slow due to the cold today. Most people did not leave their homes in the morning because of the cold. Officials said that elections are going on in 33 seats of DDC. There are 16 seats in Kashmir and 17 seats in Jammu division. Voting began at seven in the morning. He informed that the voting percentage is likely to improve as the day progresses. Polling will end at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, people settled in India voted for the first time after coming from Pakistan. These people came to India 70 years ago. He had got the status of Refugee. But recently the Government of India gave the right to franchise. For this reason, they are using their vote for the first time.

#WATCH Jammu: People who came from Pakistan as refugees celebrate after casting votes in third phase of District Development Council polls. “This is first time in over 70 yrs that is voting in local body polls. Identifying happy to participate in democratic process, ”says a voter. pic.twitter.com/Rhz4Tsn7Z4 – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

There are a total of 305 candidates in the third phase of DDC elections, of which 166 are in the Kashmir division and 139 in the Jammu division. There are 252 male and 53 female candidates among them. Voting is going on for the vacant seats of Panch and Sarpanch.

Polling will be held in 66 of the total 126 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are in the fray. Apart from this, 40 sarpanches have been elected unopposed. By-elections are being held in 1738 regions for Panch seats. Out of this, 798 candidates were elected unopposed. There will be elections in a total of 327 regions and there are 749 candidates in the contest.

