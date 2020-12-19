Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election: Voting ends, 51 percent of total voting, results will be out on December 22

Jammu Kashmir DDC Election Results: The District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir was concluded on Saturday in which the turnout was around 51 percent. The counting of votes will be done on 22 December. Also Read – Preparing to give vaccine to 28 lakh high risk people in Jammu and Kashmir, know who will be given vaccine

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said here that in the eighth and final phase of voting on Saturday, about 51 percent of the voting was held in 28 constituencies. These areas are spread over 18 districts of the union territory. Elections are being held here for the first time after the withdrawal of special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma said while addressing the press conference that the voting was peaceful except for a few minor incidents. Sharma said that the final phase of the election saw 50.98 percent polling. In Jammu division, 72.71 percent polling was recorded in the final phase, while 29.91 percent polling was recorded in Kashmir Valley.

In Jammu region, Poonch recorded the highest turnout of 83.58 percent. This was followed by 81.92 percent in Reasi, 77.31 percent in Rajouri and 73.93 percent in Kathua. Sharma said that the voting took place in a peaceful atmosphere and there is no news of any major incident.

He said that over 3.21 lakh voters came out to vote in the last phase. Sharma said that in the last phase, Kupwara district in Kashmir Valley had the highest turnout of 63.8 percent, while Bandipora saw 56.5 percent, Baramulla 44.6 percent, Budgam 35.12 percent, Kulgam 11.2 percent.

He said that in Poonch, a candidate faced stone pelting and his security personnel opened fire in the air to drive away the crowd. This caused people to disperse.

On a question asked about the possibility of assembly elections here after the DDC elections were successfully completed, Sharma said, “The assembly election is under the jurisdiction of ECI (Election Commission of India). It is not right for me to comment on this. But, they (assembly elections) will happen in some time and ECI will take steps for this. “

