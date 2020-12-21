Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: Counting for 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow, such is the security system

Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, counting of elections for the first time will be held tomorrow i.e. on Tuesday. Elections were held for 280 seats of the District Development Council (DDC) held in eight phases in the Union Territory. State Election Commission officials said that a total of 4,181 candidates, including more than 450 women candidates, are in the fray in these elections. Also Read – J&K DDC Voting News: 8th and final phase voting continues in Jammu and Kashmir amid severe cold

The first phase of voting was held on 28 November and the eighth and final phase was held on 19 December. In all, 51 percent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in these elections which were conducted in a peaceful manner.

Seven political parties of Kashmir-centric mainstream had secretly contested under the banner of Manifesto Alliance (PAGD). These parties also include the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party.

All necessary arrangements for counting of votes have been made and counting of votes will begin in all the 20 districts of the union territory from 9 am.

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma on Sunday reviewed the preparations and other arrangements for the counting process.

Sharma said, “The election officer will be in charge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. To ensure transparency, the entire counting process will be monitored and video recording will be done. “