Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: Votes will be counted from 9 am today, 20 leaders detained

Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: The counting of votes for the 280 seats of District Development Council in Jammu and Kashmir will begin from 9 am today. The main contest in this election is between the BJP and the secret organization. Voting took place for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370, in which voters participated in a big way and today the fate of the candidates is to be decided.

A day earlier, on Monday, as a precaution, at least 20 political leaders have been detained by the authorities. There are also three senior officials of the People’s Democratic Party. On this, PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused the BJP of conspiring to ‘tamper with the results’, terming the detention of its party leaders as ‘Gunda Raj’.

Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, “The law is being completely dismantled and PDP’s Sartaj Madani, Mansoor Hussain, was arbitrarily detained today on the eve of the DDC election result.” Every senior officer here is not even aware of this because ‘this is an order from above’. In Jammu and Kashmir, the rule of law is no more. This is completely goon raj. “

In another tweet, Mufti said in the evening that Akhtar was "kidnapped by the Jammu and Kashmir police and taking him to the MLA guest house."

In the Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election, the main contest is between the BJP (BJP) Congress and the People's Alliance for Guptkar Declaration. However, every party is claiming its own victory. At the same time, BJP says whether or not to beat anyone in the Kashmir Valley, they will defeat the Congress. In these elections, seven political parties belonging to the mainstream of Kashmir including National Conference and People's Democratic Party had formed a secret alliance.