Jammu and kashmir DDC Polls: District Development Council elections, tight security arrangements today, know the latest updates on 43 seats in Jammu and Kashmir

jammu and kashmir ddc polls today: Voting will be held today for the first phase of DDC elections and panchayat by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. A total of 1,427 candidates are in the fray in these elections and seven lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise. State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that 2,146 polling booths have been set up for smooth voting in the first phase. Let me tell you that after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, elections are being held here for the first time. Therefore, they are very important for the future of the state.

Sharma told reporters, "Tomorrow in the first phase seven lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise. Out of these seven lakh voters, there are 3.72 lakh voters in Kashmir division and 3.28 lakh voters in Jammu division. "

J&K: Voting for the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections, to take place today. 43 constituencies going to polls today – 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Visuals from Government College for Women in Jammu, that has been designated as a polling station. pic.twitter.com/4R5QQ7lPMV – ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

He informed that there are a total of 280 constituencies for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory. In the first phase, polling will be held in 43 of these areas from 7 am to 2 pm. In view of the elections, strict security arrangements have been made in the state. The concrete arrangements for elections in the state can be gauged from the fact that in many remote areas, polling staff were transported by helicopter.

The Election Commissioner has appealed to the people in view of Kovid-19 to follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission to wear masks at the polling booth and observe social distance. In the midst of terrorist incidents, today the people of Jammu and Kashmir will exercise their rights and go out to vote.

The DDC elections of 43 seats are important for both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Guptakar alliance. While many parties were making all kinds of allegations against the BJP, the BJP tried to take political advantage of this when the land scam surfaced before the elections.