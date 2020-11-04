Entertainment

Jammu and Kashmir: District Development Council elections to be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, results will be out on December 22

November 4, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir District Development Councils DDCs election date 2020: District Development Council (DDCs) elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between 28 November and 19 December. Notification will be issued tomorrow, on November 5. Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said, “Notification for the District Development Council (DDC) election will be issued on 5 November. Elections will be held in eight phases between 28 November and 19 December. ” Also Read – US Election: Kamala Harris’s uncle’s statement- Whoever the President is, India-US relationship will remain deep

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that the counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) election will come on December 22. Also Read – Pakistan made this change in Gilgit-Baltistan, India said – Immediately evacuate

He said, “Under the Representation of the People Act, refugees from West Pakistan and citizens of Indian citizenship can participate in these elections. Earlier he was only allowed to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. ” Also Read – J&K: Huge success for security forces, Hizbul Chief Commander Saifullah killed in encounter

