Jammu and Kashmir: Drone assault plot foiled, safety forces gunned down in Kachanak space

Drone was once shot down in Kanachak space OF Jamu: In Jammu and Kashmir, alert safety body of workers have foiled a plot of a drone assault. A drone was once shot down in Kanachak space of ​​Jammu and Kashmir and explosive subject material was once recovered. The police is investigating how the explosive subject material being despatched from this drone was once for use for the terrorist incident. Drones have been used to shoot down an Improvised Explosive Instrument (IED) on the Jammu Air Power Station.Additionally Learn – Drone shot down in JK: Drone shot down in Jammu and Kashmir, massive amount of explosives recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police mentioned {that a} drone was once shot down in Kanachak space and explosive subject material has been recovered. The main points are nonetheless awaited. Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists together with most sensible Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in Sopore come across

Allow us to let you know that to hold out the incident of terrorist conspiracy from the LoC and the Global Border, terror teams are looking to perform drone moves in Jammu and Kashmir. Two months in the past, two explosives-laden drones have been downed on the Air Power base in Jammu.

Allow us to tell that two drones have been downed at the night time of 26 and 27 June on the Jammu Indian Air Power (IAF) station. The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir had mentioned that non-government components (terrorist teams) performed this incident with the assistance of Pakistani government-backed components (Pakistan Military or intelligence company ISI). Drones have been used to shoot down an Improvised Explosive Instrument (IED) on the Jammu Air Power Station.