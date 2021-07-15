Jammu And Kashmir: Drone Noticed And Destroyed Over Air Power Station | 🇮🇳 LatestLY

Jammu, July 15: Some other drone used to be noticed within the space of Air Power Station in Jammu town which used to be jammed and destroyed by means of the usage of anti-drone era by means of the Air Power. The drone used to be detected within the early hours of Thursday.

Drones were noticed in Jammu town over army installations and close to the World Border in Jammu district ever since two drones utilized by the terrorists broken an place of work construction and led to accidents to 2 staff on the Air Power station in Jammu on June 27, 2021. Drone Ban: Jammu and Kashmir Government Ban Use, Ownership & Shipping of Aerial Cars in Srinagar.

Air Power Station drone assault in Jammu is being probed by means of the NIA.

Defence assets mentioned the defense force have already supplied army installations and different delicate places with anti-drone amenities that have been lately obtained.

