Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopia, Kashmir, two terrorists killed

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Officials gave this information on Saturday. On Friday, the encounter started when security forces surrounded the hideouts of the hidden terrorists on a specific information.

An unknown terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, with which two terrorists have been killed in this operation. A police officer said, "Another terrorist was killed in a recent encounter with security forces in Shopian today. The number of terrorists killed in this operation is now two. "

On Friday, the security forces started a siege and search operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Kanigam area, the official said. According to him, while the security forces were searching, the terrorists opened fire on them, on which the security forces fired back and the encounter started on both sides.

According to the official, one militant was killed and two soldiers were also injured in the encounter last night. The slain terrorists are being identified and it is also being ascertained with which organization they are associated.