Jammu and Kashmir: Girls and youngsters tied rakhi to military squaddies, stated – those brothers is probably not allowed to omit the sisters

Rakshabandhan 2021: Rakshabandhan was once celebrated all over the place the rustic these days. Sisters tie rakhi at the wrists of brothers and percentage love with each and every different. In the meantime, native folks tied rakhi and tilak to the warriors of the Indian Military in Jammu and Kashmir.Additionally Learn – In TMC’s program ‘Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chalo’ rakhis, girls additionally tied rakhis to the folk of Afghanistan

Within the Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir, girls and small women arrived to tie rakhi to the warriors of the Indian Military. Rakhi was once tied to many squaddies right here. Tilak was once given to the warriors. Candies have been served. The warriors additionally fed goodies to the kids. Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan tied Rakhi to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, stated – making brother-sister love

Jammu and Kashmir: Girls and youngsters tie rakhis at the wrist of Indian Military group of workers in Poonch “We’re right here to tie rakhis to jawans in order that they don’t omit their sisters at the instance of #Rakshabandhan. All of us are sisters of Armymen guarding our borders,” says Rozia Kazmi %.twitter.com/RaNZZqB0pp – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Additionally Learn – Distinctive Rakshabandhan Reward: Distinctive reward on Rakshabandhan, two sisters donated half-half liver to brother, stored lifestyles

A lady named Rozia Kazmi, who got here to tie Rakhi, stated that the warriors will have to no longer omit their sisters, in an effort to satisfy their lack, we got here to tie Rakhi. We tied Rakhi at the instance of Rakshabandhan. Military group of workers give protection to us and the border. We’re all sisters of those jawans.