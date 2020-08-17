Jammu and Kashmir: Great success by security forces, top commander of Lashkar killed

Srinagar: Three CRPF and police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on Monday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, after this terrorist attack, an encounter between security forces and terrorists started here. There has been a huge success in this encounter. Also Read – Militants opened fire on security forces, CRPF 2, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer martyred

Kashmir Police IGP Vijay Kumar said that the top Lashkar commander Sajjad alias Hyder has been killed in the Baramulla encounter. He said that this is a big success for the police and security forces. Also Read – Big decision of Jammu and Kashmir administration, 4G mobile internet services restored in two districts

Explain that two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces hours after the death of two CRPF personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a terrorist attack on Monday at Kerry in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. Huh. The security forces started an operation immediately after the attack, which was to catch the terrorists who had fled from the spot. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Who is the CRPF officer who won the seventh gallantry medal in four years, doing duty in Naresh, Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “The encounter has started in the Kerry area of ​​Baramulla. So far two attackers have been killed. Police and security forces are holding the front. Operation in progress. ” Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar told reporters that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were behind the attack and an operation is on to nab them.

(input language)