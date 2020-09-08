Jammu and Kashmir: High speed internet service will not be restored anywhere other than two districts, know why

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday decided not to introduce 4G mobile internet facility except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts citing security. However, it said that on August 16, the high-speed internet facility, which was restored on a pilot basis in Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Jammu’s Udhampur districts, will continue till the end of this month as no news of its misuse has been reported. Also Read – Kashmir: Stones on security forces in Budgam, terrorists escaped from siege

In the order issued on Tuesday evening, Principal Secretary in the Home Department, Shaleen Kabra said that this decision has been taken after a fresh review of the situation.

The order states that law enforcement agencies have given concrete information that terrorist gangs are constantly trying to provoke and indulge the feelings of naïve youth by manipulating them into terrorist organizations and "spreading chaos" There is also a hint of possible misuse of high-speed data services for.

The agencies also feared that high-speed data services could be misused to help infiltrate terrorists. As per the order, except Ganderbal and Udhampur, the remaining 18 districts will have 2G internet facility.

Internet service was stopped in Jammu and Kashmir after the Central Government announced on August 5 last year to abolish the status of special state of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories. However, 2G mobile Internet service was restored on 25 January this year.

