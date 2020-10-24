Entertainment

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter made in China

October 24, 2020
2 Min Read

Jammu Kashmir News: The Indian Army shot down a Pakistani Army quadcopter drone in Jammu and Kashmir. This quadcopter drone was flying across the Indian border in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being told that this Pakistani quadcopter has been made by the Chinese company DJI. Please tell that Pakistan is constantly in the conspiracy to spread unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. For this, now the help of quadcopter and drone is being taken to transport weapons from across the border to the valley. Also Read – Approval for expansion of market intervention scheme, apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir will increase with the decision of Modi government

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at 8 am (Saturday). When the Pakistani Army’s quadcopter was hovering over the LoC, it was shot down by the Indian Army soldiers. The model of this quadcopter is DJI Mavic 2 Pro. Please tell
The quadcopter is used for espionage. Photos and videos are recorded through this.

It is known that this is not the first time that a Pakistani drone has been shot down on the international border. Even before this many such incidents have come to light.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.