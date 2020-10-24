Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter made in China

Jammu Kashmir News: The Indian Army shot down a Pakistani Army quadcopter drone in Jammu and Kashmir. This quadcopter drone was flying across the Indian border in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being told that this Pakistani quadcopter has been made by the Chinese company DJI. Please tell that Pakistan is constantly in the conspiracy to spread unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. For this, now the help of quadcopter and drone is being taken to transport weapons from across the border to the valley. Also Read – Approval for expansion of market intervention scheme, apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir will increase with the decision of Modi government

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there. pic.twitter.com/YSZ9f8ZsUC

– ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at 8 am (Saturday). When the Pakistani Army's quadcopter was hovering over the LoC, it was shot down by the Indian Army soldiers. The model of this quadcopter is DJI Mavic 2 Pro. Please tell

The quadcopter is used for espionage. Photos and videos are recorded through this.

It is known that this is not the first time that a Pakistani drone has been shot down on the international border. Even before this many such incidents have come to light.