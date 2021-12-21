Jammu and Kashmir Information: Electrical energy employees finish strike, management solved the entire subject like this

Jammu Kashmir Information: The indefinite strike of the workers of the Electrical energy Division in Jammu and Kashmir has in the end ended. Following an settlement between the management and the protesting staff, the strike was once known as off on Tuesday morning. With this, the workers agreed to go back to paintings. Different staff together with linemen and engineers running within the Electrical energy Division had long past on an indefinite strike for the previous a number of days in protest towards privatization. Now the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langar and one of the vital leaders of the placing staff, Sachin Tikku, introduced the tip of the strike. In line with media studies, after a number of rounds of talks between the 2 aspects, it was once introduced to finish the strike.Additionally Learn – Delimitation Fee proposes 6 new seats for Jammu and 1 new seat for Kashmir, political events livid; Know who mentioned what…

Management Energy Grid Company of India Restricted (PGCIL) has agreed to place a Joint Mission of its Energy Transmission Company on dangle in each the Divisions (Jammu and Kashmir) with the State Financial institution of India and take steps to seem into the opposite problems raised by way of the workers. It's noteworthy that previous the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha, gave a stern caution to the placing staff of the Electrical energy Division, announcing that the gadget can't be run by way of the need of a few folks.

On the identical time, the placing electrical energy division staff mentioned that they wouldn't come on accountability till their call for to prevent the privatization of the facility sector was once met. After his refusal to enroll in accountability, the management known as within the military to guy energy stations and provides. Employees' strike An remarkable energy disaster hit Jammu and Kashmir, forcing each city and rural folks to spend days and nights with out energy provide in lots of spaces. (company inputs)