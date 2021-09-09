Jammu and Kashmir Information: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Pulwama, large quantity of ammunition seized

Jammu and Kashmir Information: Safety forces on Thursday arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and seized palms and ammunition from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. In line with a police spokesman, in keeping with intelligence inputs in regards to the motion of terrorists, the police, military and the Central Reserve Police Power introduced a cordon and seek operation in Androsa Khru house of ​​Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.Additionally Learn – Indian Military Recruitment 2021: Officials can also be made in Indian Military with out exam, simply have to try this paintings, gets 2.5 lakh wage

"Right through the hunt operation, the safety forces noticed some suspicious motion in an orchard from the place a suspect was once looking to break free, however they stuck the person," the spokesman mentioned. The spokesman mentioned that the arrested individual has been recognized as Shahid Ahmed Khande, a resident of Mandakpal, Khru.

In line with the police spokesperson, throughout his seek, different delicate subject matter together with palms and ammunition had been recovered from him. In line with police information, he's an lively terrorist and a member of the banned 15 May Organization Hizbul Mujahideen. Police have registered a case and began investigation.

