Jammu and Kashmir Information: Large good fortune for safety forces towards terrorists, two Lashkar terrorists killed

Jammu Kashmir Information: In Jammu and Kashmir, the protection forces were given a large good fortune towards the terrorists on Saturday. Two terrorists had been killed in an come across with safety forces in Chaugam house of ​​Shopian district lately, officers stated. In step with media studies, the slain terrorists had been related to Lashkar-e-Taiba, who've been known as Sajjad Ahmed Chek and Raja Basit Nazir. Incriminating subject matter together with hands and ammunition were recovered from them.

Previous, in keeping with particular knowledge, a joint workforce of police and safety forces began a seek operation through cordoning off the realm the place the terrorists had been provide. Once the protection forces reached the hiding position of the terrorists, simplest then they opened hearth in protection. With this the come across began between the 2.

#UPDATE | Two unidentified terrorists neutralized within the come across that broke out between safety forces and terrorists within the Chowgam house of Shopian. Incriminating fabrics together with hands & ammunition recovered. The hunt operation is underway: Kashmir Zone Police %.twitter.com/fphCiEXP3f – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information Replace: After Evening Curfew in Maharashtra, extra strictness, now even going out with out vaccination is stopped right here