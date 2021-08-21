Jammu And Kashmir: JeM Terrorist Wakeel Shah Concerned In Killing Of BJP Chief Rakesh Pandita Eradicated In Pulwama Come across | 📰 LatestLY

Srinagar, Aug 21: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Wakeel Shah used to be some of the 3 terrorists killed in an stumble upon between terrorists and safety forces in a wooded area space at Nagbaeran Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Officers stated he used to be concerned within the killing of Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) councillor Rakesh Pandita. Jammu and Kashmir: Safety Forces Killed 3 JeM Terrorists in Come across in Awantipora.

“JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah neutralised in as of late’s stumble upon. He used to be taken with killing of Rakesh Pandita (BJP chief),” a police tweet quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Chief Rakesh Pandit Shot Useless through 3 Unidentified Terrorists in Pulwama’s Tral.

Pandita shot useless through terrorists at Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district past due on June 2.

Previous on Saturday, the military stated touch used to be established with terrorists at 6.45 a.m. on Saturday.

“3 terrorists have been neutralised in a swift operation,” the military stated. “Two AK 47s, one SLR and different warlike retail outlets had been recovered from them.”

