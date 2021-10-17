Jammu and Kashmir: Killing of 2 civilians, Manoj Sinha stated – will give strict punishment to terrorists

Srinagar: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir at the moment are steadily focused on civilians as smartly. On Saturday as soon as once more the terrorists killed two civilians. This unfold panic. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reacted strongly to this. The Lieutenant Governor stated that the attackers could be punished significantly.Additionally Learn – Went from Bihar-UP to carry Kashmir circle of relatives out of poverty, terrorists snatched their breath, weeds unfold in properties

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the culprits will probably be punished quickly. The Union Territory Management has introduced speedy repayment to the relations of the deceased. Manoj Sinha tweeted, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Arvind Kumar Sah and Sagir Ahmed via terrorists.

Sinha stated that my condolences to the households of those that have misplaced their family members. The Executive of the Union Territory stands with the bereaved members of the family on this hour of grief. He stated that the attackers could be punished quickly.