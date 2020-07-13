Jammu and Kashmir Latest News: Three terrorists, including two Pakistanis, killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla, Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed on Sunday morning in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of ​​Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. These Pakistani citizens were involved in the recent attack on security forces. police gave this information. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

A police officer said that the security forces conducted a siege and search operation around midnight on Saturday at Reban area of ​​Sopore city after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. He said that after knowing the presence of terrorists, he was given an opportunity to surrender. However, they started firing on the search party, in response to which the security forces also took action.

The official said that three militants of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in the encounter. Police said the two slain terrorists were identified as Abu Rafia alias Usman and Saifullah. Both are Pakistani citizens. He said that the third terrorist killed has not been identified yet.

According to the police, Rafia was active in the valley since 2016. He and Saifullah were involved in several terrorist attacks. He said that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter. Police said that the two slain terrorists were involved in an attack on security forces in Sopore on July 1.

A CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives in the Sopore attack. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar congratulated the police and security forces for this ‘great success’.