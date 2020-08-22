Jammu and Kashmir: Mainstream political parties come together for restoration of special status, issued joint statement

Srinagar: Six mainstream political parties in Kashmir on Saturday unanimously resolved that they will fight for the restoration of special status in Jammu and Kashmir before August 5, 2019. He said that the action taken by the government was “full of short-sightedness” and “completely insensitive”. He clarified that “without us there is nothing about us.” Also Read – UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi said- Construction of temple in Ayodhya after 492 years is a matter of pride

A prologue was released in the media by the name of Gupkar II. On the joint statement, National President of National Conference Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President G.K. a. Mir, CPI (M) leader M.Y. Signed by Tarigami, Sajjad Lone, President of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and Muzaffar Shah, Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference. For the first time after more than a year, political parties have issued joint statements.

Regarding the difficulties in bringing the proposal of all political parties, it said that there was little communication between the signatories of the First Declaration on August 4, 2019 as the government had imposed "many restrictions and punitive restrictions" which were aimed at "All social and political interactions had to be stopped."

Various parties said they were bound by the ‘Gupkar Declaration’, which was announced after the all-party meeting on August 4, 2019, at the Gupkar residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. After the meeting of August 4, 2019, the resolution said that the parties unanimously declare that they will remain united to protect the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir. A day later, on August 5, the Center announced the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

The ‘Guptkar Declaration’ said, “Amendment or abolition of Article 35A and Article 370, unconstitutional demarcation or division of state will be aggression against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh”. After time, on Saturday, issued a joint statement that they will follow the announcement of the previous year.

The Gupkar Preface II states, “We all again say that we are completely bound by the Gupkar Declaration First and will follow it firmly. We are fully committed to restoring Article 370 and 35A, the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the division of the state is unacceptable to us. We unanimously say that “there is nothing about us without us”. The national and regional parties in August last year called the changes in the state as “unfortunate”, leading to Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi. Relationships between changed.