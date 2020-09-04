Jammu and Kashmir: Military officers injured in encounter, terrorists killed

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. A military officer has also been injured. This information was provided by officers. The encounter started when militants opened fire after a siege in the area on the basis of specific information about the hiding of terrorists by joint team of police and army in Yedipora. Also Read – An encounter between Indian soldiers and terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, an army officer injured

As the security forces tightened the siege, they came in large numbers and opened fire. Also Read – Now Hindi is also the official language of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved these 5 languages

The army said, “A terrorist has piled up. Joint operation in progress. ” Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Not for buying land … Only the native certificate will be required for the job

(input language)