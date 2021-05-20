Jammu and Kashmir: Military Succeeded, Is helping Terrorists Held With Guns

Jammu Kashmir Information Replace: Indian Military in Kupwara District of Jammu Kashmir (Indian Military) Has completed nice good fortune. Military has an best friend of terrorists right here (Terrorist affiliate) Was once arrested Objectionable fabrics together with grenades and ammunition had been recovered from him. Officers gave this data on Thursday. Additionally Learn – BJP chief plays havan to forestall corona virus

Police stated that performing on a selected knowledge in regards to the motion of terrorists, the police in conjunction with body of workers of 28 RR of Military and 162 BN of CRPF established a different test submit at Wani Dorusa Sogam from the place a suspect was once apprehended Long past.

He has been recognized as Abdul Rashad Lone, a resident of Nagam Karen of Kupwara. When he was once searched, 3 grenades and 58 rounds of AK-47 ammunition had been recovered from him. The police has registered an FIR in opposition to him and began additional motion. (Together with company enter)