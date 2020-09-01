Jammu and Kashmir: not for buying land … only the native certificate will be required for the job

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Tuesday that under the Decentralization Act, the new native certificate will be needed to apply for the job. Separate rules will be required to get the right to buy land in the union territory. Principal Secretary (Revenue) Pawan Kotwal told reporters here, “The native certificate is for applying for jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. It does not give the right to buy land. ” Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a future apart from India: Omar Abdullah

He said that separate rules will be needed to get land rights. He was also accompanied by government spokesman Rohit Kansal at the press conference. Kansal said that the government has issued more than 12.5 lakh natives certificates. He said, “More than 99 percent native certificates have been issued to people who already have an earlier permanent resident certificate (PRC). ” Also Read – J&K Police’s Huge Success, Three Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Arrested

Kansal said that the government has also reduced the time limit for issuing native certificates for PRC holders from 15 days to just five days. He said, “It is enough to be a PRC holder to get a native certificate. There will be no further verification. It will smooth the process. ” Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Security forces succeed, 4 terrorists shot dead in Shopian, firing continues

(input language)