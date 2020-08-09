Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan fired shells in Poonch, encounter started between militants and security forces in Kulgam

new Delhi: Pakistan Army on Sunday morning fired mortar shells on the forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A defense spokesman said that the Indian Army also retaliated. Till the last news came, the shelling was going on in Mankot sector, although no casualties were reported during this period. Also Read – Indian Army destroyed terrorist launchpad in PoK’s Lipa Valley? Video-photos went viral

"At 6.45 am, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire without any provocation by firing shells from mortars and firing with small arms in Mankot sector," the official said. The Indian Army is giving its proper answer. "

On the other hand, an encounter between militants and security forces started in Kulgam district in the early hours of Sunday. A police officer said that the security forces laid siege to the area and launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Siganpura area of ​​South Kashmir district. He said that the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. The officer said that the encounter is still going on.

Today a total of three incidents took place in different places in Jammu and Kashmir. While on one side there was a shootout from Pakistan side in Poonch, on the other side there was an encounter between the security forces and in Kulgam, in the third incident, on Sunday in Budgam, terrorists shot and injured a BJP worker. A police official said that on Sunday morning, terrorists shot Abdul Hamid Nazar. He is a resident of Mohindpura area of ​​Budgam in central Kashmir.

He told that Nazar is a BJP worker. The officer said that Nazar has been admitted to the hospital and detailed information about his condition is not available yet.